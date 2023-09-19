Be Own Employers, Government Tells Graduates

Spread the love

Source : The Herald

Graduates now have the opportunity to start new industries and companies through the Government’s graduate employment creation and development programme and should shake off the attitude that they need to be employed.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira in said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, during the 32nd Gweru Polytechnic graduation and prize-giving ceremony last Friday.

He said under the programme, graduates will be equipped with appropriate entrepreneurial aptitudes and competencies to become job creators.

The graduates should embrace the programme by coming up with bankable ideas that will culminate in job creation.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...