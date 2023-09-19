Former Mnangagwa Advisor Loses Borrowdale Brooke Mansion

Spread the love

By-One of Former President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors and religious leader, Shingi Munyeza, still lives in Borrowdale Brooke but is facing serious legal troubles over debts that even the sofa he sits on has now been attached.

He is now a tenant in the house, which used to be his own in the upmarket suburb, and pays rentals of US$1 500 a month.

Remarkably, all the movable property inside the house, including the sofas, chairs, tables, cups, pots and television sets have also been attached because of his debt challenges.

THE Ford Ranger

The house and household property was attached by Connect Microfinance Zambia Limited.

A letter from their lawyers said that the following property was attached on July 27, this year:

· 6 x Samsung TV

· 2 x single chairs

· 1 x 3 seater

· 1 x soundbar

· 1 c wooden bedroom suit

· 1 x cream couch + stripped couch

· 1 x dining suite + 8 chairs

· 5 x single seaters

· 2 x dining room sofas

· 1 x Hisense small silver fridge

· 1 x Siemens double door fridge

· 1 x Siemens dishwasher

· 1 x Siemens washing machine

· 1 x Siemens dryer

· 1 x LG Microwave

· 1 x Kelvinator small fridge

· 1 x Hoover

· 1 x Lawnmower

· 1 x gas braai stand + gas tank

· 1 x 6 seater outdoor chairs + table

· 4 x rugs

· 1 x 4 piece veranda sofa

· 1 x seven-seater garden chairs + table

· Fibre chairs + table

“To submit that the above-stated assets at Unit 2, Arkenstone, 970 Borrowdale Brooke, Borrowdale, Harare, belong to the claimant (Connect Microfinance Zambia Limited).

“The claimant is the lawful owner of immovable property called as undivided 8.35% being share No. 2 in Stand 97 Borrowdale Brooke Township situated in the District of Salisbury, also known as Unit 2, Arkenstone 970 Borrowdale Brooke.”

Connect Microfinace Zambia Limited declared its interest in Munyeza’s property through an inter-pleader which showed that it was also owed huge sums of money by the businessman.

A Ford Ranger, which Munyeza even claimed belonged to the bank, was also attached and sold for US$16 500.

The attachment of the vehicle was effected by Marjorie Mutemererwa, a business executive, who has been battling to recover the US$100 000 she is owed by Munyeza and his wife Wilma.

Mutemererwa has entered into a settlement agreement that Munyeza must honour to avoid civil imprisonment.

The lawyers from both sides have consented to the deed of settlement which awaits approval from the court.

In the deed of settlement, Munyeza commits to make his first payment by September 30.

Failure by Munyeza to settle his first payment, Mutemererwa will pursue civil imprisonment.

In her papers, Mutememererwa, said she loaned Munyeza the money on January 22 after his wife, Wilma, convinced her that they wanted to attend to an emergency.

Mutemerewa transferred the money to Munyeza’s bank account in Botswana.

She says she gave Munyeza the money because they knew each other and worked together on community issues.

Munyeza had agreed and promised to pay back the money with a generous interest of US$15 000 by January 31. H Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...