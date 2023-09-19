FORUS leader Manyara Muyenziwa pushes for agricultural development and modernisation

By A Correspondent- FORUS President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa is attending high-level meetings and forging partnerships with international organisations in a move aimed at contributing towards the country’s agricultural development initiatives.

In a statement released by Muyenziwa, the development is necessitated by the need to bring new techniques and technologies to Zimbabwe’s farmers.

Said Muyenziwa in a statement:

President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa is a woman on a mission – to push for agricultural development and modernization in Zimbabwe. She understands the importance of this sector to the country’s growth and well-being, and the potential it holds for creating employment and increasing profits.

Despite the challenges Zimbabwe has faced, President Muyenziwa is undeterred. Her passion for agriculture has only strengthened over the years. She knows that technology is key to reviving the sector and bringing it to new heights.

With this vision in mind, President Muyenziwa has been attending high-level meetings and forging partnerships with international organisations. She is determined to bring new techniques and technologies to Zimbabwe’s farmers, such as the use of drones and automation in farming.

Her aim is to make farming a respected profession, one that is celebrated across Zimbabwe. She wants her people to see farmers as heroes, essential to the country’s prosperity. By investing in infrastructure and new technologies, President Muyenziwa is creating a brighter future for Zimbabwe.

Through scientific research and collaboration, she has discovered ways to achieve higher yields and produce healthier, disease-resistant crops. The potential is enormous, not just for Zimbabwe’s own food security, but for exporting crops to other African nations as well.

It is pivotal that Zimbabwe does not lose out on this opportunity for growth and prosperity. With President Muyenziwa’s sincerity and passion for development, there is hope that the country will rise again to be the breadbasket of Southern Africa. It is time to support her efforts for the benefit of all Zimbabweans, and to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

