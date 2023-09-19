Wolverhampton Sign Zimbabwean Sensation

Wolverhampton have announced the signing of Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa from Ipswich Town.

Chirewa will be initially play for the club’s U21 team.

He will link up with other Zimbabwean players at Wolves namely Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya.

A statement by the club reads: “Wolves under-21s have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of Tawanda Chirewa.

“The 19-year-old joins from Ipswich Town and becomes the second player to link-up with James Collins’ side for 2023/24 following the earlier arrival of Matty Whittingham.”

Chirewa, who made his senior debut for Ipswich in November 2019 aged just 16 years and 31 days old, will be eligible to play for Wolves senior team in the EPL as an U21 player.-Soccer24 News

