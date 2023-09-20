Man Rapes Nine Women

A 21-year-old man from Domboshava has been convicted of rape after raping nine women from his neighbourhood.

The man is also facing nine other counts of robbery.

The name Goodwill means kind-hearted but somehow the 21- year-old man has nothing close to good intentions after a reign of terror during which he raped nine women.

Goodwill Mhandu committed the crimes over a two year period in his neighbourhood of Domboshava.

The 21-year-old’s crimes seem to have been premeditated and well calculated as he targeted women selling in tuck shops whom he raped before robbing them of groceries.

The rapist has since been convicted of nine counts after appearing in court this Monday.

His tricks reportedly started sometime in 2021 when he pounced on an unsuspecting victim who was sleeping in a tuckshop and raped her three times.

He also went on to rape another woman in Domboshava after waylaying her while armed with an iron bar and a knife.

His case could be yet another version of Bright Zhantali’s heart rending story, in which he allegedly raped and killed more than 20 women.

The sex predator ran out of luck after he was arrested in Domboshava early this year with the police acting on a tip off.

He will be sentenced this Friday.

