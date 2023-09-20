Notorious Robbers Nabbed

THREE suspected armed robbers accused of robbing a taxi driver in Harare, had their bid for freedom turned down after they were remanded in custody when they were arraigned in court at the weekend.

The three suspected robbers, who are said to have been armed with knives, allegedly pounced on a taxi driver and robbed him of his vehicle.

Tanyaradzwa Mangena, aged 23, Gray Moyo (29) and Chamunorwa Tachi (21) were remanded in custody when they appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The trio was asked to apply for bail at the High Court, as they are facing a third schedule offence.

Allegations are that the trio hired the complainant to ferry them to Kuwadzana from the Central Business District in Harare before they attacked him along the way.

The court heard that they produced knives demanding valuables and went on to shove the complainant from the moving vehicle.

The three went away with the car.

An investigation was launched leading to the trio’s arrest.

In another matter, 53-year-old Peter Mukushamano had his day in court after he allegedly swindled a land seeker of over US$10,000 in a botched land deal.

The court heard that Mukuchamano lied to the complainant that he was a Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement official and could organise farming land.

It is alleged that the accused was given US$10,000 but failed to provide the piece of land.

A report was made to the police after the accused became evasive and the complainant realised, he was duped.

