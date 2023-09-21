Charumbira, Chadzamira Factional Fight Spilts Masvingo Zanu PF Structures

By-The fight between Chief Fortune Charumbira and Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira is threatening to divide the Zanu PF party structure in Masvingo province

The two are embroiled in a fierce factional fight over undisclosed internal issues.

Charumbira, who is battling to remain the Pan African Parliament (PAP) president, said he will ensure that Chadzamira will not retain the Masvingo West Constituency seat come 2028.

The traditional leader has been accused of corruption by one of the vice presidents at PAP, among other allegations.

Addressing his subjects in Ward 12 recently, Charumbira said they should start looking for another candidate to represent ZANU PF in Masvingo West Constituency in 2028. He said:

I know the issue about the MP (Chadzamira) that you are not happy about.

He has too many issues which I’m sure you don’t know but I know them and I am going to expose him in the not so distant future.

Of all the MPS who have been here like the late Mudhenge (Stan) and Mavhaire (Dzikamai), they never addressed meetings in my absence but this one (Chadzamira) did that and you never bothered to ask him why?

You should have asked him why he was addressing his rallies in my absence.

He (Chadzamira) fought me and I’m going to fight back – that’s who I am. I am a hard nut to crack; I want to finish him – let us plan and find someone among our people to replace Chadzamira.

Don’t tell me that we cannot find one of our own here in Wards 12, 11 or 9. If you fail to get one then I will put an advert in the press saying we are looking for someone willing to become our MP because we do not have one,

Even the President knows this; I told him that I don’t get along with him (Chadzamira) because of the way he does his things.

It is alleged that ZANU PF lost Wards 11 and 12 because Charumbira campaigned against Chadzamira.

However, during his address, Charumbira blamed Chadzamira for the loss saying people voted for CCC because they did not want the MP.

Contacted for comment by TellZim News, Chadzamira said that he respects traditional leaders and it was their right to have different views. He said:

I want to that the people of Masvingo for voting peacefully and now that election time is over, we have to work together for development and to achieve the President’s vision 2030.

I respect traditional leaders very much and it is their right to have different opinions and views but what is important is for people to unite and work together.

I encourage everyone to put hands on the deck to work for development whilst respecting traditional leaders and their views.

TellZim

