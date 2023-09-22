Bosso Mentor Named Warriors Interim Coach

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is set to be named the interim Warriors coach, after the Bulawayo giants gave him the green light to take up the role.

The Lincon Mutasa-led Normalisation ZIFA Normalisation Committee wrote to Highlanders seeking the club’s permission to approach the 71-year-old over the vacant Warriors post.

An official from Bosso confirmed to Soccer24 that the club has given Brito the blessing to be the next national team coach.

“As the club leadership, we have agreed to let the coach (Brito) become the national team coach. We actually feel honoured by the recognition, in the sense that he will lead the revival of the senior men’s national team after the lifting of the FIFA suspension,” said the official.

Brito, who was renowned Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Chelsea and Imter Milan, is set to be offered a contract which runs concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure.-Soccer24 News

