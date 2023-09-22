BREAKING: CCC Won 66 Percent Parliamentary Seats
22 September 2023
The CCC won two thirds of parliamentary seats, the party presidnt Nelson Chamisa rehashed in a speech replayed on Friday morning.
CCC won 2 thirds majority in Parliament, before they twisted the figures, Nelson Chamisa reveals.
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 22, 2023
Emmerson Mnangagwa rushed to the UN General Assembly worried that Nelson Chamisa would get there ahead of him, the CCC President reveals. pic.twitter.com/aKJAaufYut
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 22, 2023