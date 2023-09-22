BREAKING: CCC Won 66 Percent Parliamentary Seats

Spread the love

The CCC won two thirds of parliamentary seats, the party presidnt Nelson Chamisa rehashed in a speech replayed on Friday morning.

https://fb.watch/nd3k64bjo1/

CCC won 2 thirds majority in Parliament, before they twisted the figures, Nelson Chamisa reveals. — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 22, 2023

Emmerson Mnangagwa rushed to the UN General Assembly worried that Nelson Chamisa would get there ahead of him, the CCC President reveals. pic.twitter.com/aKJAaufYut — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 22, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...