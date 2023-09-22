Pasuwa Rules The Roost In Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets have retained the top spot on the Malawian Super League table following their 1-0 win over Mighty Tigers on Thursday.

Bullets moved to forty-points and climber two places up to first position.

They are now level on points with second-placed Mighty Wanderers but seperated by a goal difference.

Pasuwa’s charges also have two games in hand which accumulated due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Bullets will face Dedza Dynamos in their next match on Sunday in the FDH Bank Cup.-Soccer24 News

