Disband ZEC – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has ruled the formation of a Government of National Unity(GNU).

The CCC leader said :

GNU, no. My senior Tsvangirai got burnt. “

According to President Chamisa, the nation needs a Transitional Authority.

“Never again shall we have ZEC running elections again,” said President Chamisa at a rally in Mash Central.

He added: “Apart from DISBANDING ZEC, we must disband FAZ,0the CIO terror group.”

//fb.watch/nd3k64bjo1/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...