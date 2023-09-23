Mmusi Maimane Blasts Cyril For Breeding Negative Consequences Against South Africa

South Africa is experiencing the negative consequences of the leadership failures within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, which have resulted in migration chaos and an increased burden on the country’s social services.

These sentiments were expressed by South Africa’s opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane, who criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stance on Zimbabwe’s sanctions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Maimane accused Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of siding with dictatorship and supporting oppressive leadership.

Maimane argued that South Africa pays the price for Zimbabwe’s dictatorship in various ways, including the strain on healthcare, housing, and social services.

South Africa is home to an estimated 700,000 Zimbabweans, many of whom are undocumented and have migrated southward in search of better opportunities. Some of these Zimbabweans in South Africa are living in dire conditions, seeking shelter in abandoned buildings as they flee economic challenges in their home country.

During his address at UNGA, President Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has been overwhelmed by Zimbabweans seeking refuge due to illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries. He called for the lifting of these sanctions, emphasizing that they not only harm ordinary Zimbabweans but also have a negative impact on neighboring countries, including South Africa.

-Online

