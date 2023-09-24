CIO Caught In the Act Bribing ZEC Polling Agents

“Allegations of CIO Payments to ZANU PF Polling Agents Raise Concerns About Zimbabwe’s Electoral Integrity”

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a recent report published by the Masvingo Mirror, startling revelations have emerged regarding the alleged involvement of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in financing ZANU PF polling agents during Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections. This revelation has ignited a firestorm of controversy and condemnation from both domestic and international observers, further tarnishing the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

According to the report, ZANU PF polling agents in Gutu were purportedly funded by the CIO offices at Mpandawana, providing strong indications that the ruling party’s electoral campaign was closely intertwined with state apparatus. This troubling development has fueled claims of electoral rigging and a lack of transparency in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

One of the key concerns raised by analysts and opposition parties is the blurring of lines between the state and ZANU PF. The close proximity of state institutions like the CIO to ruling party activities raises suspicions of undue influence and manipulation in the electoral process. This conflation of state and party interests has been a recurring issue in Zimbabwean politics, eroding public trust in the fairness of elections.

The report highlights that, following public alerts, Masvingo Mirror reporters visited the CIO offices next to Gutu Police Station, where they discovered a significant gathering of polling agents and members from four Gutu constituencies. These agents had reportedly received their allowances from these offices shortly after the elections. However, their visit to the CIO offices left them disappointed, as they were not provided with money for transportation and meals, raising further questions about the motives behind this financial support.

Opposition parties, particularly the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have been vocal in their criticism. They have accused the CIO, through an organization known as Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), of orchestrating the elections and even exerting influence over the Zimbabwe Electoral Authority (ZEC). This alleged interference is said to have led to widespread irregularities in Gutu District, where evidence of election rigging has continued to surface.

CCC’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba, emphasized that international observers refused to endorse the election due to their belief that it was not conducted impartially. Siziba argued that FAZ, not ZEC, effectively managed the electoral process, highlighting the troubling intertwining of ZANU PF and the state.

Civil society organizations, represented by the Zimbabwe NGO Forum’s acting director, Wilfred Mandinde, have also expressed their concerns. Mandinde decried the involvement of state institutions in political party affairs, calling it “shocking.” He emphasized that the state should remain neutral and not engage in financial transactions on behalf of any political party.

The report further disclosed the allowances received by ZANU PF agents, with chief agents reportedly receiving US$200, roving agents US$160, and ordinary agents US$120. These figures underscored ZANU PF’s significant financial resources in the lead-up to the election, raising questions about campaign financing and transparency.

Gutu District, in particular, appears to have borne the brunt of these alleged irregularities, with numerous opposition supporters reportedly facing harassment by FAZ operatives. Some were even jailed and had to pay hefty fines for minor altercations with FAZ members, further highlighting the contentious and potentially coercive nature of the electoral process.

In summary, the Masvingo Mirror’s revelations regarding CIO payments to ZANU PF polling agents have ignited a new wave of concerns about Zimbabwe’s electoral integrity. The blurring of lines between the state and the ruling party, coupled with allegations of election manipulation, have drawn condemnation from both domestic and international quarters. As Zimbabwe navigates its political landscape, these allegations underscore the pressing need for electoral reform and greater transparency to restore public trust in the democratic process.

