ZBC Dogged By Humiliating Scandal

A senior official at ZBC has been suspended amid allegations of demanding sexual favors from a female subordinate, and there are concerns that this case is just the beginning of a more extensive problem.

The executive in question was reportedly escorted out of ZBC’s Pockets Hill headquarters following the scandal. ZBC’s chief executive, Adelaide Chikunguru, claimed that the senior employee had neither been suspended nor fired. However, multiple sources have confirmed his suspension pending a hearing scheduled in two weeks.

He is accused of attempting to exploit a woman who was recently transferred to Harare. The victim allegedly recorded the senior executive and retained text messages in which he solicited sexual favors to approve her paperwork.

Despite attempts by top management to downplay the issue and protect the company’s image, insiders believe that the evidence against the executive is overwhelming. ZBC employees have suggested that this case could reveal more instances of sexual harassment within the organization.

While Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere claimed not to be aware of the case, he acknowledged ongoing discussions with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) regarding sexual harassment in the media industry. He mentioned that the ZMC was launching a policy document on sexual harassment in the industry to address this problem.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the minister’s predecessor, had previously expressed concern about the alleged widespread abuse of women in the media fraternity. She urged media organizations to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and create safe environments for women pursuing careers in journalism, citing sexual harassment as a significant deterrent for women in the field.

