Dubai Based Billionaire Embroiled In Smuggling Of Indian Nationals Into Zimbabwe

Dubai-based billionaire entrepreneur Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk is currently embroiled in a deportation scandal where he is alleged to have brought around 500 Indian nationals into Zimbabwe, who were subsequently deported by Zimbabwean authorities due to their involvement in establishing an online sports betting company.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, known for his passion for cricket, is not only the sole Indian member on the Emirates Cricket Board but also serves as the chairman of the T10 League. His company, Mulk International, a Sharjah-based industrial conglomerate, is the driving force behind a substantial US$500 million high-tech park project in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

However, recent revelations have cast a shadow on Mulk’s credibility and business ethics, as it has come to light that some of the individuals he brought to Zimbabwe are wanted by authorities in New Delhi. Additionally, he has reportedly had disputes with Nigerian authorities and businessmen, further raising concerns about his business practices.

Economists, analysts, and fund managers in India, Dubai, and Pakistan are now questioning the accuracy of Mulk’s claimed net worth, which exceeds US$1 billion, due to these questionable business practices and ethical dilemmas.

Mulk’s entry into Zimbabwe was facilitated by businessman and investor Tempter Tungwarara, who defended Mulk when contacted for comment from Dubai, stating;

“All I know is he is a businessman and investor, I surely cannot comment on the allegations you are raising. You should be aware of which department to contact for official comment and proper facts.”

Efforts to obtain comments from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration yielded no results, as this publication was repeatedly redirected to different offices. Similarly, attempts to reach Mulk for a statement proved fruitless.

The online betting outlets operating under the name Fairplay were initially conceived by Sourabh Chandrakar, who is also wanted in India. The mass deportations from Zimbabwe resulted from joint efforts by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Minister Kazembe Kazembe, immigration officials, and an anti-corruption task force.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Chandraker is the mastermind behind the illegal online betting app Mahadev Book. He is part of a 16-member, ₹4,000 crore betting racket with connections in 11 countries, headquartered in Noida. This syndicate operated the illicit Mahadev Book app, siphoning over ₹405 crore from victims within two months, as quoted by the police.

Police officers, as quoted in the paper, reveal that Chandrakar, based in Dubai, leads the betting syndicate and runs various other illegal betting centers in Noida. His operations in India are overseen by Sachin Soni. Chandrakar provided the suspects with bank accounts, fake SIM cards, mobile phones, and laptops.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chander commented on the case, saying, “Two of the suspects were recently trained in Dubai as well. They spent 22 days in training there.”

During the investigation, the police seized 12 laptops, 73 smartphones, 19 checkbooks, 6 passbooks, 90 ATM cards, 58 SIM cards, six passports, a Creta car, a Thar Jeep, and other incriminating documents from the suspects.

Chandrakar, who was in the process of obtaining a diplomatic passport arranged by Mulk, is believed to be in hiding in Dubai and recently changed his nationality to Vanuatuan, a South Pacific Ocean nation comprised of roughly 80 islands spanning 1,300 kilometers.

According to reports from the Times of India, the company’s corporate accounts were allegedly linked to fictitious companies used to transfer or launder money obtained through unlawful online gambling software to safe havens in the Middle East.

