Land developer silence irks residents

By A Correspondent- The government has issued instructions to the Surveyor-General’s Office to conduct a survey of the residential stands at Judd Farm in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province. This decision comes after beneficiaries faced challenges in developing the area over the past nine years.

Approximately 300 individuals purchased residential stands from the land developer, Forit Contracting (Pvt) Limited, in 2015, but little progress has been made since then. Beneficiaries had experienced difficulties dealing with both Gwanda Municipality and the land developer.

In a letter dated September 6, 2023, addressed to the Surveyor-General, Shingirayi Mushamba, the Chief Director of Spatial Planning and Development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, requested assistance in land surveying for the Gwanda Municipality’s allocated portion of Judds Farm for urban development. The letter emphasized the need for the survey to align with the approved plan.

Beneficiaries expressed hope that government involvement would finally lead to progress on their residential stands. They also anticipated that the new Gwanda mayor, Thulani Moyo, would expedite the resolution of this longstanding issue.

Earlier this year, the beneficiaries had petitioned the then Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Abednigo Ncube, to address the delays in servicing and delivering the stands.

They emphasized the urgency of their situation and sought permission to expedite the process. Despite several petitions and requests for updates, little progress had been made in the past nine years.

-SouthernEye

