Mnangagwa Holds First Cabinet Meeting With Own Kids

By A Correspondent | IMAGINE YOUR OWN SON SITTING IN FRONT OF YOU AS FINANCE MINISTER ANSWERING TO YOU – Amidst a backdrop of controversy and scrutiny surrounding the composition of his cabinet, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s newly assembled team is gathering today for their inaugural meeting.

This gathering signifies a significant moment in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, as the nation watches closely to see how this cabinet will function and what direction it will take.

The announcement of the cabinet meeting was officially confirmed by Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, in a statement released yesterday. He stated, “The Acting Chief Secretary of the OPC would like to advise Cabinet members that the first Cabinet Meeting will be held at 0900 hours on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023, at the usual venue. Members should be guided accordingly.”

The composition of Mnangagwa’s cabinet has not escaped controversy, with critics referring to it as “children-infested.” Many have raised concerns about nepotism and favoritism in the appointments, as some cabinet members are perceived to have close familial ties to the President.

Despite the controversy, the newly appointed ministers have publicly committed to continuing the work of the previous Cabinet. This pledge aims to ensure a sense of continuity and stability in government policies and initiatives.

As the nation’s eyes remain fixed on this first cabinet meeting, expectations are running high. Citizens and observers are eager to see how this cabinet, under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, will address pressing issues such as economic recovery, governance, and social development. The outcome of this meeting is anticipated to provide insights into the government’s priorities and strategies for the foreseeable future. – state media

