Mnangagwa Returns Home

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home from New York where he had gone to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

The President was met at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Retired) Kembo Mohadi.-ZBC News

