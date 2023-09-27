CCC Mourns Nelson Mandela Grandchild

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change has paid tribute to Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela.

In a statement CCC described the late Zokela as a grandchild of true icons of democracy.

See statement below…

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE: We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family following the death of Zoleka Mandela, a grandchild of democracy champions Winnie and Nelson Madiba Mandela. She was 43 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. #ZolekaMandela

