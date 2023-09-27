CCC MP hauled to court over negligent driving

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo Central legislator, Mr. Surrender Kapoikulu, representing the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC), is facing court charges for negligent driving that resulted in a head-on collision with another vehicle in 2021.

The incident took place on June 21, 2021, at approximately 7 pm along Burnside Road in Bulawayo. According to legal documents, Kapoikulu was driving a Jeep Ranger registered under his name when he veered into the lane of oncoming traffic, causing a collision with a Toyota Hilux driven by Mr. Mayibongwe Ncube.

The collision resulted in injuries to three individuals who were in Kapoikulu’s vehicle, requiring hospital treatment. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Police investigations determined that Kapoikulu was at fault in the incident. He is now facing charges of negligent driving, specifically for failing to maintain a proper lookout for oncoming traffic, speeding, and not taking reasonable action to prevent the accident.

Kapoikulu was initially scheduled to appear in court on September 8 but failed to do so, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant against him. However, the warrant was subsequently canceled after his lawyer appeared in court on his behalf on Monday. A trial date has been set for October 23.

In addition to the negligent driving charge, Mr. Kapoikulu is facing other legal matters, including charges related to defacing political posters and criminal insults. He is co-accused with five other CCC members, including MP for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Gift Ostallos Siziba, Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20 councillor), former Ward 20 councillor Ernest Rafamoyo, and party members Lovewell Mwinde and Tendai Masotsha. They are collectively charged with defacing a political poster.

The complainant in the case is fellow CCC member Ms. Soneni Moyo, who aspired to represent the Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency, won by Siziba. It is alleged that on August 11, Kapoikulu, Rafamoyo, Masotsha, Siziva, and Dube went to Ms. Moyo’s residence in Nkulumane, parked their cars at her gate, and hurled insults at her, accusing her of being a sell-out and making derogatory remarks.

On August 16, the accused individuals reportedly removed Ms. Moyo’s campaign posters, which were affixed to walls and electricity pylons at Pelandaba Business Centre.

A police report was filed, leading to their arrest, and they have been granted bail until September 29.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...