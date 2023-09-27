Latest to Sikhala application

On Tuesday, a Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, dismissed former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Job Sikhala’s application for discharge in a disorderly conduct case. Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko. They have expressed their intention to appeal at the High Court, as they believe Dzuda’s ruling was unreasonable.

Dzuda stated that the prosecution had a strong case, and thus, Sikhala and Maiko should proceed with their defense case. Jeremiah Bamu, representing Sikhala, announced their plan to take the matter to the High Court. He mentioned their intent to file a review based on the court’s factual findings and the need for time to prepare their case, aiming to file it before the end of the week.

Dzuda clarified that she lacked the authority to pause the trial and postponed the matter to October 24 for continuation.

The State alleges that Sikhala, Maiko, and other CCC members disrupted a Zanu-PF rally for the aspiring ward 7 Zengeza West councillor Charamba Mlambo ahead of the March 2022 by-elections. They purportedly led CCC supporters to the rally’s location and began pelting Zanu-PF supporters with stones.

