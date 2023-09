SADC Extra Ordinary Summit On Zimbabwe: WATCH – WILBERT MUKORI

By Wilbert Mukori | COMMENT | The Extra Ordinary Summit to discuss SADC election observer mission’s report on the recent Zimbabwe elections has taken place. Now we await to hear what the summit decided.

The wheel of justice turns very slowly for some of us but it turns!

SADC Summit Convenes to Discuss Zimbabwe's Election Report



The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is currently convening a special summit, with Zambia's President and SADC troika chair, Hakainde Hichilema, presiding over the proceedings.



