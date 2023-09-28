Mnangagwa Makes Four (4) Other Controversial Appointments

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made more controversial appointments on top of his bloated cabinet.

Mnangagwa Wednesday appointed his longtime workmate and secretary, Virgina Mabhiza, to the country’s Attorney General post.

He also appointed Mike Madiro, the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe and named Joram Gumbo as his Special Advisor for Monitoring the Implementation of Government Programmes.

Dr. Agnes Mahomva is now his Public Health Advisor.

Early this week, Mnangagwa fired the late President’s longtime secretary, Misheck Sibanda and replaced him with his cousin Martin Rushwaya.

