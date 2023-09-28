President Piles Diplomatic Pressure On Mnangagwa

CCC Namibia demands political and diplomatic pressure on the satanic regime!

27 September 2023.

The peaceful protest is loading at the Zimbabwe House in Windhoek, Namibia as infuriated citizens demand fresh elections and justice for the political prisoner, Wiwa. All progressive citizens resident in Namibia are cordially invited. ZANU PF must go now after Zec’s shambolic flawed elections held on the 23rd of August 2023.

We refuse 5 years of illegitimacy and gross abuse of the fundamental basic human rights. Today is #WiwaWednesday with CCC Namibia. Change champions would now want to graduate from an online #tagprotest to a physical and confrontational one after the shambolic elections. In a few days, we shall politically visit the Zimbabwe Embassy demanding free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections. It is imperative to clamor for freedom, equality, and justice for incarcerated prisoners of conscience.

The rigging of elections commenced with the arbitrary arrest and long pretrial detention of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala on concocted charges. Jailing our innocent Wiwa was the initial panic button pressed by the satanic regime. Special thanks to President Hakainde Hichilema for deploying Dr. Nevers Mumba as the Head of the SADC Observer Mission. He was a marvel to watch before, during, and after the flawed plebiscite. For the first time, SADC and AU had the guts to expose all the rigging shenanigans employed by ZANU-PF in a futile attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting citizens of the globe.

Since time immemorial, the regional and continental bodies used to opt for dictators at the expense of innocent inhabitants. President Hakainde Hichilema is anticipated to call an extraordinary summit to discuss the sham elections and the way forward. The people of Zimbabwe have suffered enough since the attainment of flag independence in 1980. The citizenry continues to witness belly politics of plunder and self-enrichment perpetrated by the clueless regime. Masses continue to wallow in abject poverty because of senseless and barefaced corruption.

Rise Zimbabweans in Namibia Rise! Zimbabwe House Fresh Elections Loading Demonstration! Let’s brace for dangerous freedom demanding justice for all political prisoners. After the subversion of the will of the people, citizens continued to see the weaponization of the law by ZANU-PF which is unconstitutional and should be resisted with equal measure. Mukoma Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala has been caged since the 14th of June 2022 to date on trumped-up charges. Standing in solidarity with the bereaved Ali family was Sikhala’s crime according to the goons. It is now or never! Let’s amplify our voices by advocating for genuine liberation to replace this simulacrum of phony independence.

Only fresh free, fair, and credible elections stand as the panacea to socio-economic transfiguration. Credible elections will usher in competent governance, and create employment for the desperate youths and the entire citizenry. The millennial generation should take the initiative to liberate this country from ZANU-PF morons led by the clueless Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The end of Zanuism shall bring the much-needed rule of law and constitutionalism.

CCC Namibia condemns SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hage Geingob of Namibia for trying to play big brother politics. We urge the duo to respect the people of Zimbabwe. It is quite perturbing that the two always advocate for the removal of targeted sanctions before pushing for the respect of human rights in Zimbabwe. They don’t say anything about the perpetual abuse of human freedoms, rigging of successive elections, and high levels of human butchery on account of politics.

Mboneni Ncube, Nyasha Zhambe, Langelihle Dube, Moreblessing Ali, Chinembiri, and Tinashe Chitsunge, only to mention a few were gruesomely murdered because they support the struggle championed by none other than President Advocate Nelson Chamisa between 2022 and 2023 Change champions should put political and diplomatic pressure on the sadist regime through petitions, demonstrations, and strikes until they return people’s triumph. We urge the two to respect the sanctity of life in Zimbabwe before crying for the removal of sanctions.

It’s senseless looting, corruption, and embezzlement of public funds, not sanctions! They must stop pretending, Zimbabweans are tired of the globe-trotting seeking greener pastures as if they are stateless. The nonsense that they promote in our country will never suffice in the host countries. We deserve better livelihoods in Zimbabwe.

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

