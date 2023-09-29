Form Your Own Party, Chamisa Tells Career Politicians In His Party

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has advised career politicians within his party to form their own if not happy with his leadership style.

Addressing CCC Mashonaland East provincial members at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera on Wednesday, Chamisa said his party was not a home for career politicians.

“Those who want positions, let me say, form your own party. No one is ever going to form a party stronger than this (CCC),” he said.

The firebrand politician is currently on a nationwide tour meeting provincial executives, receiving reports on the just-ended harmonised elections.

Chamisa has since disputed the August 23 to 24 election result that saw Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa being declared the winner. The opposition movement said the elections were stolen and is pushing for fresh polls.

Chamisa has been accused of sidelining party bigwigs opting for young activists.

“Leading a nation is not about studying books, it is about studying the hearts of the citizens. We are not here for opportunists.

“We are an organised citizens’ movement. We are guided by the citizens. If you had a post in the MDC, it has nothing to do with the current set-up,” he said.

Chamisa said he was not losing sleep over the holding of an elective congress for the party.

“We are not moved about the congress issue, we are not in a rush. We are aware that they think CCC is a structure-less party. If we are a structure-less party, how did we elect mayors, councillors and MPs? If you go to Goromonzi or South Africa, you will see leaders there,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa, who according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) garnered 44% of the presidential votes against Mnangagwa’s 52,6%, admitted that it was not easy to defeat Zanu PF.

“It was not easy to defeat Zanu PF, they had State institutions support like Zec and army. There was FAZ (Forever Associates Zimbabwe) and they had traditional leaders as the party commissars. The good thing is that, with all that, we won the election,” he said.

According to the Sadc Election Observer Mission report, Zimbabwe elections did not meet local, regional and international standards hence were not free, credible and fair.

Chamisa told the delegates that even if SADC fails to intervene, God will intervene.

Newsday

