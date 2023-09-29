Malema Endorses Beitbridge Border Protests

Tinashe Sambiri

As political tension escalates in Zimbabwe, firebrand South African opposition leader Julius Malema has pledged to support Beitbridge Border Post demonstrations against Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Mr Mnangagwa’s regime is accused of rigging the August 23 polls.

The Zanu PF strongman performed a coup on the ballot, according to CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa.

