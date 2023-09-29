communitydiaries

Top Post For Mnangagwa Lover

President Mnangagwa has made the following appointments;

Virginia Mabhiza has been appointed Attorney General of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 November 2023

Mike Madiro is the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited Board with immediate effect

Dr Agnes Mahomva is the Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet with immediate effect

Honorable J.M. Gumbo is Special Advisor to the President for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes with immediate effect.

