communitydiaries

Top Post For Mnangagwa Lover
29 September 2023
President Mnangagwa has made the following appointments;
Virginia Mabhiza has been appointed Attorney General of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 November 2023
Mike Madiro is the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited Board with immediate effect
Dr Agnes Mahomva is the Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet with immediate effect
Honorable J.M. Gumbo is Special Advisor to the President for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes with immediate effect.
