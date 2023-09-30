Nelson Chamisa Praises Resilient Citizens

By A Correspondent

Overzealous police details literally flooded the ancient city of Masvingo before and during CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s meeting with citizens on Friday.

Chamisa was in Masvingo for widespread consultations with party members.

In a brief statement after the strategic meeting, Chamisa exhorted citizens to remain vigilant and optimistic after the disputed August 23 polls.

“MASVINGO… Thank you Zimbabwe for walking with us.

You are so resolute! The way to the future is clear! #Godisinit.”

