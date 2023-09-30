Robbers walk away with US$71k

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The police in Mbare are currently investigating a robbery that took place at an unnamed company in Workington, Harare where the robbers stole over US$71,000.

A police statement says the robbery occurred on September 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 PM.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the seven male robbers were wearing balaclavas and armed with six pistols and an unidentified rifle.

Read the statement:

Police in Mbare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Workington, Harare on 28/09/23 at around 2200 hours. Seven male suspects who were wearing balaclavas, armed with six pistols and one unidentified type of a rifle, attacked two security guards who were on duty, tied them with shoe lace and shoved them in a ZESA cabin.

The suspects broke into one of the offices and stole US$1 150 and ZAR4 500 which was in the drawer before breaking a safe using a grinder and stole US$26 640. The suspects got into another office where they break open a safe and stole US$44 650 and a CCTV recorder.

The police are urging anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...