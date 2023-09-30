“Zanu PF is too strong for SADC”: Mzembi

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s former Tourism minister, Walter Mzembi has said he has observed from the 27 September 2023 SADC Troika Meeting that Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, is too strong for the region.

The meeting, chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, discussed Zimbabwe’s 23 August 2023 disputed elections, which received criticism from regional and international observers. President Mnangagwa maintained that the elections were free and fair, but SADC, AU, and EU disagreed, citing shortcomings in meeting standards.

Leaders from Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania attended the meeting.

Mzembi expressed concerns about the SADC meeting, noting that the regional bloc may not solve Zimbabwe’s political deadlock as expected by some stakeholders including the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The party led by Nelson Chamisa approached SADC in a bid to push for fresh elections. He said:

A deputation of representation by the President of Namibia (Hage Geingob) and (Samia Hassan Suluhu), of Tanzania, completing the Troika chaired by (Hakainde Hichilema), of Zambia is not a good sign for those reading too much into an anticipated SADC solution. Hichilema chairing Vice Presidents and officials means a downgrade of Zimbabwe Polls issue to a routine report.

ZANU PF is too strong for the Region and its abrasive gunboat Zanufication diplomacy has seen even seemingly bigger brothers turning into its “errand boys” twisted by anti-sanctions solidarity.

Mzembi also noted that President Mnangagwa’s visit to President Hage Geingob of Namibia may have worked to strengthen relations amongst liberation parties in SADC.

He also said the strategy employed by ZANU PF and its allies in SADC is to buy time and hope the election dispute fades away and may prevail without fresh impetus from the people. Mzembi also noted that a business-as-usual approach in Parliament and Government may contribute to moving past the issue of the disputed elections.

He added that the non-performing economy will continue to remind people of the disputed elections and if or when ZANU PF resolves the economic challenges, the ruling party will gain performance legitimacy.

Mzembi also said Zimbabweans cannot rely solely on SADC to resolve their disputes, therefore, since renewed pressure from the people is unlikely, the matter is likely to fade away.

He added that overcoming repression requires resources, courage, and a new nationalist approach dismissing the need to seek foreign solutions. He said homemade solutions are needed to provide relief from the constraints of self-serving past liberators.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...