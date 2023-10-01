13 Come Out Of Mine Collapse

21 miners are feared dead following the collapse of Beyhose Mine in Chegutu this morning.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Polite Kambamura confirmed the development this Friday evening.

Honourable Kambamura told ZBC News that a government team dispatched to the scene established that the mine collapsed at around 10am and trapped 34 miners underground.

He said 13 managed to come out, leaving 21 others trapped underground.

Six bodies have since been recovered, with rescuers still trying to rescue the remaining 15 people.-ZBC News

