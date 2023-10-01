Cop drags hubby’s lover to court

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo-based policewoman has taken her husband’s alleged lover to court for physically assaulting her and verbally abusing her by calling her a prostitute.

The incident was revealed during proceedings at the Plumtree magistrates’ court last week, where Zanele Ndlovu appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware on charges of assault.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently fined US$200. She will face two months in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

According to the prosecutor, Voster Makuwerere, the incident occurred on September 20. Ndlovu went to the residence of the policewoman and discovered her in bed with her husband. In a fit of rage, she threw stones into the bedroom to gain entry.

Once inside, Ndlovu physically assaulted the policewoman and verbally abused her, accusing her of being a prostitute who had stolen her husband. Ndlovu justified her actions by claiming that the man had impregnated her before he met the policewoman but had refused to marry her.

