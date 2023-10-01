Fugitive Zim Killer Accused Deported to Mozambique

In a stunning twist of fate, Peter Dube, a fugitive killer convicted for immigration law violations in Ireland, has been deported to Mozambique after asserting his Mozambican citizenship. Dube was a wanted man in connection with two fatal shootings and an attempted murder case in Gweru, Zimbabwe, dating back to April 23, 2021.

The 37-year-old fugitive had eluded authorities for the past two years. On that fateful April day, Dube, a car dealer, confronted his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover, Shelton Chinhango, another car dealer, who were sitting in a minibus parked in Gweru’s central business district.

In a shocking act, Dube fatally shot Shelton at close range and then turned his gun on Nyasha’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest, resulting in her immediate death. He proceeded to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo, who were rushed to the hospital. Following these heinous crimes, Dube reportedly fled the country, initially to South Africa, and later to Eswatini, where he assumed the identity of Xolile Mtsali. From there, he journeyed to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

However, his actions caught the attention of authorities, and he was apprehended in Ireland on June 14 of this year, following an exposé by the Harare Bureau regarding his family’s identity changes in pursuit of asylum. Dube faced charges of violating Ireland’s immigration laws, but during his court appearance, he claimed to be a Mozambican national, presenting an identity document as evidence. His true identity under the alias “Xolile Mtsali” could not be immediately verified.

“He enjoyed the benefit of doubt, as the Zimbabwe authorities took long to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean. When the documentation was later delivered to the Irish authorities, it was too late as Dube had already been deported to Mozambique. The warrant of arrest request that was issued by Zimbabwe was then overtaken by events, as there was need to prove that Dube was a Zimbabwean national before he could be repatriated back to Zimbabwe. He then took advantage of the red tape in processing the documents and claimed to be Mozambican, since he also had some identification particulars of that country,” sources stated.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in cooperation with Interpol, is now actively working to extradite Dube from Mozambique back to Zimbabwe. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Dube’s presence in Mozambique.

It has come to light that after fleeing Zimbabwe in 2021, Dube became involved with a syndicate specializing in forging fake identity documents in South Africa and Eswatini. This syndicate is believed to have facilitated his acquisition of Mozambican identity particulars, which he then employed during his court proceedings in Ireland.

The international manhunt for Peter Dube continues as authorities strive to bring him to justice in Zimbabwe for the crimes he is accused of committing.

