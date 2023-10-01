Mnangagwa Speaks On Chamisa GNU

By- Zanu PF has said they would not entertain discussions of a rerun, a Government of National Unity (GNU), or a Transitional Authority.

Speaking during the 119th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Central Committee in Harare on Saturday, he urged the opposition to respect the will of the people as expressed through the polls.

His remarks come as the opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, has approached the SADC to pressure Zimbabwe into holding fresh elections, citing irregularities observed during the previous presidential election.

The Observer Missions Highlighted several concerns regarding the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe. They observed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was criticised for the delayed release of the Voters Roll, as well as the restrictive fee charged for accessing it. They noted that freedom of Assembly was violated with the disruption of opposition rallies by the police. Other issues included concerns over the independence of the Judiciary, allegations of voter intimidation by a group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), controversy surrounding postal voting, and bias of state-owned media against opposition parties, contrary to impartiality requirements.

President Mnangagwa stated that there is no constitutional basis for an election rerun and the government’s focus is on implementing programs to improve the lives of Zimbabweans. Sunday Mail cites him as saying:

The people have granted our revolutionary mass party, ZANU PF, yet another mandate to govern our great motherland, Zimbabwe. This is the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their handlers must face.

Entertaining any talk of a rerun, a so-called Government of National Unity, or Transitional Authority is a pipe dream that will never ever happen.

They must wake up from these delusions. The people of our great motherland have spoken; the collective voices must be respected.

Democracy and constitutionalism reign supreme in our country.

President Mnangagwa attributed ZANU PF’s “election success” to unity, hard work, and people-centred policies. He emphasized that the elections were free, fair, peaceful, and transparent, uniting the nation against division and violence. The President condemned the opposition for disregarding constitutionalism and democracy, affirming that Zimbabwe will not become a “banana republic.”

He said the ruling party is now preparing for the National People’s Conference to accelerate policies and projects for improving citizens’ quality of life. President Mnangagwa highlighted achievements in various sectors such as rural industrialization, food security through programs like Pfumvudza/Intwasa, and growth in mining and transport sectors.

-Sunday Mail

