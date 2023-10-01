Mnangagwa Caught On Camera With Another Susan Mutami-LookAlike SchoolGirl

By Festus J Kwengwa| WOULD YOU TRUST MNANGAGWA NEAR YOUR CHILD? The following video is of ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa walking off with another schoolgirl who bears a resemblance to Susan Mutami at Chinhoyi High School during the week.

Despite previous warnings about allegations of his involvement with schoolgirls, which gained attention through complaints by Susan Mutami based in Australia last year, school authorities granted Mnangagwa access to the schoolgirl.

In the video, Mnangagwa is seen walking with the (Susami-Mutami body build and complexion) schoolgirl and engaging in a lengthy conversation. However, the exact nature of their discussion remains unestablished.

Susan Mutami’s account suggests that she was approached in a similar manner, leading to a conversation that resulted in an affair.

As of the time of writing, there was no comment from the President, and this report is being updated as more details emerge. Please refresh this page for further information.

Advisory: Protecting Schoolgirls Amidst Allegations of Exploitation by Adults.

In recent events, concerns have arisen regarding the safety and well-being of schoolgirls when exposed to individuals accused of exploitation, even in cases where arrests or formal charges have not yet been made. This advisory report highlights the importance of safeguarding the rights and safety of young students while respecting the principles of justice.

**Background:**

Numerous incidents have come to light in which schoolgirls have been allegedly subjected to inappropriate interactions with adults, including individuals who hold positions of authority or influence. These allegations can have a profound impact on the lives of both the accused and the victims. It is crucial to strike a balance between protecting children and ensuring that individuals are given a fair opportunity to respond to accusations.

**Key Points to Consider:**

1. **Presumption of Innocence:** It is a fundamental principle of justice that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Accusations alone should not result in immediate condemnation or prejudicial treatment.

2. **Child Protection:** Schools and educational institutions have a duty to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. This includes taking proactive measures to prevent any form of exploitation, harassment, or inappropriate behavior.

3. **Proper Investigation:** In cases of allegations involving schoolchildren and adults, it is essential that allegations are thoroughly and impartially investigated by the appropriate authorities to determine their validity.

4. **Protective Measures:** While investigations are ongoing, schools and authorities should consider protective measures to ensure the continued safety of students. These measures may include temporary restrictions on individuals accused of misconduct pending the outcome of the investigation.

5. **Psychological Support:** Schoolgirls who have been subjected to alleged exploitation should be provided with access to appropriate psychological support and counseling to help them cope with any emotional distress.

6. **Transparency and Accountability:** Authorities, including school administrations, should demonstrate transparency and accountability throughout the investigation process, keeping parents and guardians informed while respecting the privacy of those involved.

**Conclusion:**

The protection of schoolgirls is of paramount importance, and allegations of exploitation must be taken seriously. However, it is equally important to uphold the principles of justice, which include allowing individuals the opportunity to respond to accusations and to be treated fairly throughout the process.

Schools, parents, guardians, and authorities should work collaboratively to strike a balance that ensures the safety and emotional well-being of schoolgirls while respecting the rights of all parties involved. Timely, thorough, and transparent investigations are crucial to achieving this balance.- ZimEye

