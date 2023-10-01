Woman steals from burial society

By A Correspondent- A woman from Bulawayo, Sheila Bhunu (51) of Mzilikazi, has been fined US$200 for stealing money from a burial society that she had been entrusted to safeguard.

The case was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, who found Bhunu guilty of stealing US$907 from the burial society. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay the fine by October 31, and if she fails to do so, she will serve three months in jail.

Additionally, Magistrate Maphosa ordered Bhunu to pay US$892 as compensation to the burial society.

According to prosecutors, in September of the previous year, Bhunu was entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding a cash box belonging to the burial society during a meeting held at Manwele Beer Garden in Mzilikazi.

In her defense, Bhunu admitted to using the money for her family’s expenses.

