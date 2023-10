Ngezi Platinum Overcome Students

Spread the love

Ngezi Platinum Stars have advanced to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after eliminating last year’s runners-up Herentals.

The Premier Soccer League log leaders won 5-4 on penalties to dump the students out of the knockout competition after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

Ngezi have joined Black Rhinos and Dynamos in the last four… ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...