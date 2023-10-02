You Can’t Rule Forever, President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has warned Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop acting as if he is a mortal being.

Writing on X, President Chamisa warned those in power to be conscious of the fact that they will not live forever.

The tiff between Mr Mnangagwa and the CCC leader emanates from the disputed results of the 2018 and 2023 polls.

“REMEMBER THIS…It doesn’t matter how powerful or special you may appear to be.

Great men once dominated this earth. And their end came.

The earth is not yours!! You shall surely exit !! Just be good to others! #OnePeople,” President Chamisa wrote on X.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...