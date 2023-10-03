CID Homicide Boss Left For Dead

Spread the love

By- Harare Criminal Investigations Department Homicide boss Alexander Jachi was attacked by four criminals at the weekend, leaving him battling for his life.

Jachi is hospitalised after the brutal attack.

Despite Jachi shooting one of the suspects, in the leg in self defence, they still attacked him and left him for dead.

The four suspects – Munyaradzi Chatonzwa, Sydney Rande, Mark Tatenda Chingombe and Simbarashe Steven Ota – appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

The court heard that on September 30, Jachi was driving a gold Toyota Fortuner on his way home to Chitungwiza from Highfield.

He was driving along Masotsha Ndlovu Way.

As he got closer to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, he slowed down as he prepared to turn into Seke Road,

That’s when he spotted a silver VW polo and a red Honda Fit trailing behind him.

The red car blocked his way and he failed to turn prompting him to continue driving along Masotsha Ndlovu Way.

He then turned left into Seke Road towards the City Centre intending to make a U-turn back to Chitungwiza and the two vehicles continued following him.

It is the State’s case that Jachi sensed danger and drove to Jongwe Corner for safety.

And, as soon as he parked his car, Chatonzwa and Rande got out of their car and charged towards the top cop.

Chatonzwa threatened him with unspecified action while charging towards him.

Jachi then fired one warning shot into the air, from a 9mm Police service Taurus pistol, to scare Chatonzwa away, but he continued advancing towards him.

This prompted Jachi to shoot Chatonzwa once on his left leg but, instead of withdrawing, he advanced further and struck Jachi with an unknown object.

The cop fell down.

Chatonzwa’s accomplices joined in and started assaulting the top cop until he lost consciousness while bleeding profusely.

Witnesses attempted to save Jachi but they were also attacked by the assailants.

They went on to search Jachi and took his wallet, containing US$140, and his identity cards.

They also stole his pistol and deflated his tyres.

Jachi’s particulars were recovered from Chatonzwa.

The service pistol is yet to be recovered.

The four are facing attempted murder, theft of a firearm and malicious damage to property charges. H Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...