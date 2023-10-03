Mighty Warriors Fly To SA For COSAFA Tournament

Spread the love

The Mighty Warriors have flown out of the country to South Africa where they will take part in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The team travelled with a 21-member squad plus a group of technical team led by coach Shadreck Mlauzi.

The tournament is set to begin on Wednesday in Gauteng Province in South Africa and runs until the 15th of this month.

The women’s national team were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana following a draw conducted last week.

Zimbabwe will play their first game on 6 October against Lesotho at 12h00 CAT.

This will be the women’s team’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...