Munetsi On Target

Spread the love

WARRIORS star Midfielder, Marshall Munetsi was on target for Stade de Reims in their match against Tinotenda Kadewere’s Lyon this Sunday.

Playing against his Warriors compatriot, Munetsi had the bragging rights at the end of the match as he sealed an impressive victory for Reims.

Munetsi scored Reims’ first goal, before Yunis Abdelhamid scored in the 71st minute to hand Reims a two-nil win at Stade de la Auguste Delaune II stadium this afternoon.

While, Munetsi was basking in glory, it was heartbreak for his Warriors teammate, Kadewere who came on as a second half substitute in his team’s loss.

Kadewere was brought on in the 68th minute to replace Mama Balde with his team trailing by a single goal, but his introduction could not effect a change of fortunes for Lyon.

Instead, Abdelhamid scored three minutes after Kadewere’s introduction to seal the game for Reims.

Munetsi is having the time of his life i Ligue 1 recording five league goal contributions in seven games so far this season.

That spell includes two goals as well three assists for the midfielder.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...