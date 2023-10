Cara Black Targets Lucrative Award

Zimbabwe’s Tennis icon Cara Black is among the nominees for the Class of 2024 International Tennis Hall of Fame.

A fan vote will decide who gets inducted in the Hall of Fame, with the 10-time major champion in both singles and doubles representing Zimbabwe on the ballot.

You can vote by clicking the link > vote.tennisfame.com

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0y6i3LoYFKTMHqsYhvwPcmTbwqeSwH5pEuSo6JnzwzeZCfMM9rEavGrwV3F9dnzovl&id=100064916521312&mibextid=ZbWKwL

