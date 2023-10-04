“Harare City Parking marshalls hide from motorists to facilitate clamping?”

City Parking Pvt Ltd

You guys clearly state that if you park your car and there is no parking Marshall readily available to hand your money , do not leave your car unattended to go and look for the Marshall.

If you want to look for a Marshall leave someone inside the car who is also going to be available to pay given the Marshall comes from a different direction.

How is it that my car was clamped and I had to pay a parking ticket for $57. Because the guys in the blue uniform got to my car while my daughter was waiting for the attendant (and when I say daughter I mean a 27 year old ) with full reasoning capacity.

The guys who clamp arrives and she said “oh here is my money for parking” and he said “ handitambire mari ini ndinongosunga mota” then he says to his counterpart Sunga mota tiende.

I walk up and down looking for them trying to understand what we did wrong. Because we were waiting to pay and we had not been there for 5 minutes.

I find his female counterparts and they call him and ask what happened and he says “ vanga vakarara mumota”

I go to the customer service and they say – well the guys in blue don’t accept money

Where is the justice in this system ?

I have questions.

If the person who was in the car was truly sleeping – how was she able to identify the two people that clamped the car and even explain the direction they were coming from , narrate the whole conversation that happened and still be able to say and when they were done they went in that direction ?

How do you identify more than 5 people in customer service saying your Marshall’s refused to take our money and clamped us ?

Are we wrong for doing what you asked us to do ? Don’t leave the car until you’ve paid for parking ?

If it is possible for the Marshalls that take payment to call the ones that clamp why does it become a problem to call the officer who takes a payment instead of clamping me as if I have refused to pay ?

If you say the only other payment method I can use if the Marshall is not there as stated by your customer service personnel (I have the names I will find where I wrote them down and come back here ) what if my network is not working or I don’t have ecocash to pay ?

To wait for the Marshall means I respect the law that comes with the service you provide.

But it becomes unfair when you believe your Marshall’s are never wrong and if they clamp they are right.

Why would thousands of people come here and complain about the same thing.

Being clamped yet you haven’t refused to pay parking yet they knew they were not guilty.

This is beyond unfair, not only to me but the thousands of other people that are working to try and make ends meet.

Your system literally has no respect or mercy for your clients.

That is why your Marshall’s just lie e.g. they were sleeping.

It’s unfair.

Be clear about your service.

Highlight all the terms and conditions of everything that takes place under what circumstances so that we know exactly what is happening.

Because your rules or laws whatever you want to call them start to contradict each other in a quest to take money from innocent citizens.

Yours.

A very disgruntled customer

Mukudzei Maidza

Sorry for your experience. Totally unfair. If you check, those who clamp vehicles outnumber the cashiers by roughly 5:1 ratio. The other day I overheard them discussing how meeting their clamping revenue targets is very hard if they only stick to far clamping. That one is a rotten system. I now only enter cbd with vehicle when it’s extremely necessary.

Larry Saopa

Parking mutown ma1. Some marshals hide or kutobva pabasa so that mota dzibatwe. One day takamira 15mins with blue uniform guys ndati marshal handisi kumuona ndibetserei kumutsvaka.

Itayi Chieza

After encountering these pests they told me without any shame that they haven’t been paid for the last three months and they’re doing ma recovery blah blah blah!!!!

Rachael Makah

Vanhu vaye vane operation yakatanga early this year ye tora mari United that’s why uchiti ukaenda ku office hapana chisvinu chaunoudzwa cz ndokwazvakabva ikoko vakanz trikuda mari pano.the problem is u are busy clamping motor dzevanhu na 5pm wala road kutsvaga lift urikuda kukwira mota yaani boss vako varikukufurira vatopinda mu GD6 yavo

Edith Mai Mandipa

Ini ndaneta ne City Parking Pvt Ltd. Ndaneta hangu. Kusanzwisisa kwavo vanoita sevanotungamirirwa nedofo. And they have made us drivers kuitwa ma idiots chaiwo nema mashalls avo. Takutoitwa vanhu vasina kukwana cos takungogara tichipo pota mutown. Mashal wavo haumuone. 15 to 20 minutes uchimutsvaga haaoneke. Kungobva pamota 2 minutes unowana ya clampwa.. Dai vaisa havo even 1 parking metre in every street tabhadhara tega pane kuswerotsvagana nema useless mashalls avo. Taneta City Park taneta

Pam Nyabadza

At times une utori nemari yacho then they say havana change tsvagai yakachinjika paunodzoka une wapfekedzwa bhutsu and they tell u tht its not their fault kuti wausina mari yakachinjika ,i mean saka ibasa raaniko rekutsvaga change handiti ndimi murikuda mari yacho here ,have the change ready ma$57penalty fees amunotibvisisa haanhongwe ,once witnessed some parking marshall nevano clamper vachirohwa kucopacabana even tsitsi dzacho unogona kusavanzwira

Mufaro Mumue Tsodzo

They know exactly what they are doing, which is harvesting money. You really then wonder kuti iyo ccc iri in charge of this ministry inoita izvi varikutarisa vanhu vavo vachipa instructions akadai what does it mean? Makkng our lives more miserable instead of us getting to say atleast this is good in our country. Chii chakadai chinenge ngozi? Saka change yacho inenge iripapi. Mvura ichingori problem, waste management problem, infrastructure problem, positive change for the past several years? people are scared to park in town. OK fine tomboti that’s the way to do things where are the funds being directed to? This is thousands of dollars ina day

Blessing Zorodzai Chibanda

How i wish we could hold hands and agree not to enter town completely for 2 solid weeks. No parking in town vaswere vachikwira nekudzika in those streets. And see how they are gonna get paid. Because ummmm unofa ne BP.

Clara Fungai Mubaiwa

Haaa City parking handina neremuromo Navo,l think they employ people with no reasoning capacity at all kusvika ku Customer service kwacho kwakadhakwa kusvika pazvakagumira l think part of their training includes rudeness ne rough handina mashoko kani.

Priv Nando

These guys are absolutr rubbish mthe fact that you have to at times walk 2 blocks to find a marshal is crazy, and risk getting clamped whilst doing that. The system needs to be fixed! Either put more marshalls or dont coamp me inless you are clearly able to shiw that a car has been oarked for 30 minutes or more. I cant spend 15 minutes waiting for a marshal, the inconvenience honestly. Fix your system City Parking Pvt Ltd.

Mai Kudiwa

Those parking marshals literally hide or maybe vashoma coz haa makwikwi kuti uvaone asi vekuclamper ndivo vakazara

Faie Masoka

Havaite ava ini umwe akakanganisa kunyora number plate akaisa ACG instead of AGG ndikawanda vaclamper apa ticket riripo iri mhosva yavo fut kty umwe wavo aita typing error ndakavava kwete zvekutamba wani vakachibvisa

Debra Musabaika-Machadu

They should just go back to the old system where there were machines that coins were fed into…zvema Marshalls izvi clearly isn’t working for the public.

