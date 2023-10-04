“Tagwirei Is A Crook Hiding Behind Church As An Ardent Seventh Day Adventist”

By Kerina Mujati| Good morning Zimbabwe. This is Kuda Tagwirei, a thief that was introduced to Zimbabweans as an upright businessman and a crook that hides behind the Church as an ardent Seventh Day Adventist. This Crook is the one that has been fronting to loot all ZanuPF investments in Zimbabwe for Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The biggest loot which is CBZ.

CBZ is a ZanuPF investment which ED looted under Kuda Tagwirei. Only time will tell as it shall be recovered from the thieving looters.

Currently Zimbabweans are you aware that Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family are buying into all profitable companies feeding into NSSA such as First Mutual, ZB Holdings? Any profitable company in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his family are buying as they are looting through NSSA ,a cash cow that would never get broke.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei is no ardent Christian nor businessman but a straight thief and conman just like Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Every Dog is got its day, whatever ED and family are looting using their friends and cronies must be public knowledge that ALL will be recovered for the people of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF will recover all its domestic and regional investments that ED and family stole.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei is the evil that lives amongst us and remember his evil deeds….chimbavha uye chipfambi sa ED

Source: Twitter

