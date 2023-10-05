Chamisa Disowns Fake Party SG

By- The opposition CCC has disowned Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General, who has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Winston Chitando, purporting to recall several CCC MPs and councillors.

In the letter dated 03 October 2023, Tshabangu said the elected officials have ceased to be members of CCC.

Tshabangu is a former MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) official believed to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

He wrote:

Kindly be advised that the following Members of the National Assembly were elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change political party, and have seized (sic) to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party.

The CCC Members of Parliament purportedly recalled by Tshabangu are:

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park) Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe) Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South) Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi) Obert Manduna (Nketa) Mlilo Sitabile (Proportional Representation) Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation) Janeth Dube (Proportional Representation) Evidence Zana (Youth Quota)

Matabeleland South

Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West) Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation) Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation)

Matabeleland North

Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North) Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East)

Harare Metropolitan Province

Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku Tafara)

The councillors purportedly recalled by Tshabangu are:

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1) Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu (Ward 6) Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9) Takunda Felix Madzana (Ward 18) Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20) Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21) Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (Ward 22) Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) Sarah Cronje (Proportional Representation) Mhizha Tabeth (Proportional Representation) Sibanda Dorcas (Proportional Representation) Zibusiso Tshongwe (Proportional Representation)

Matabeleland South

Granger Nyoni (ProvincialCouncil) Gugu Ncube (Provincial Counncil)

Matabeleland North

Maundura Mbiri (Provincial Council)

Masvingo

Shantel Chiwara (Ward 2)

Epworth

Anna Sande ((Provincial Council)

