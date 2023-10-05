Exposed: How ZEC, FAZ Rigged Polls In Favour Of Emmerson Mnangagwa

Compiled by CCC

SEOM REPORT EXCERPT: 1/ Prior to election day, ZEC had assured our Mission and other stakeholders, that all necessary voting materials, including ballot papers, were available and ready for use before election day. This communication was made in the context of section 52A(2) of the Electoral Act which requires ZEC to provide information on the number of ballot papers and publication of details regarding them. On the basis of these two considerations, the subsequent information from ZEC that they did not have adequate ballot papers has the unfortunate effect of creating doubts about the credibility of this electoral process. #FreshElectionZW🇿🇼 #NoToAnother5Years

SEOM REPORT EXCERPT: 2/ During the voting period, and at 26% of the polling stations observed by the SEOM, not all voters who turned out could vote. The reasons advanced for this included:

i. Voters were identified, but the names were not found on the voters’ roll;

ii. It was not possible to establish the voter’s identity;

iii. Voters were at the wrong polling station; ( illegal transfer of voters) #FreshElectionsZW🇿🇼 #NoToAnother5Years

SEOM REPORT EXCERPT: 3/ In at least more than 500 of polling stations observed, indelible ink was not checked on the voters before allowing them to cast their vote. #FreshElectionsZW🇿🇼 #NoToAnother5Years

SEOM REPORT EXCERPT: 4/ Ballot boxes did not remain locked and/or sealed at more than 300 of the polling stations observed by SEOM. #FreshElectionsZW🇿🇼 #NoToAnother5Years

SEOM REPORT EXCERPT: 5/ In previous stakeholder consultations, a shadowy organisation referred to as Forever Associates Zimbabwe was accused of conducting a country-wide exercise of electoral intimidation.

Our observers confirmed the existence of this group as its officials or agents were easily identifiable at some polling stations as they were dressed in regalia emblazoned with the FAZ name and were accredited local observers. These, and other unidentified persons who were not polling officials were also observed taking down the names of voters before they cast their votes. In some areas, voters were intimidated by actions of these individuals.

#FreshElectionsZW🇿🇼 #NoToAnother5Years

