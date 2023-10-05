I Will Not Be Silenced, Prof Mugano Responds To Dismissal From ZimTrade Board

By A Correspondent| Top economist and former Board member of ZimTrade Professor Gift Mugano has accused Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Fredrick Shava of trying to silence him.

Mugano is a fierce critic of the government and has on many occasions condemned Zimbabwe’s economic policies and instruments which did not go well with the regime.

Yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Secretary Ambassador J Manzou announced that Prof Mugano had been removed from the ZimTrade board. This follows his earlier resignation from the Zisco Steel board.

In his response, Mugano said moves to silence him will not work.

“Fired from the ZimTrade Board by the appointing authority before the end of my term! This is part of the strategies of GOZ aimed at silencing alternative voices. It will not work on me! Zimbabwe is for us all and our views matters,” said Prof Mugano.

Recently, Mugano took to X (formerly Twitter) to express pessimism about the direction the country was taking.

“I am trying to frame how the economy will look like going forward – all I see is darkness,” said Mugano.

