Manhunt for cholera patient

By A Correspondent- The City of Bulawayo is on the hunt for a patient who has gone missing after being diagnosed with Cholera at a time when five positive cases have been confirmed in Harare.

The positive cholera case in the city and the disappearance of the patient was confirmed on Monday by the Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane and on Wednesday, council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said there were still seized with the tracing of the patient with the case being the only one recorded in the city to date.

“The tracing of the patient is currently underway. So far, that is the only case received,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Mrs Mpofu said residents were being reminded of the importance of washing hands with soap and running water, keeping utensils clean and stored in clean places, boiling of water as a precaution, thoroughly heating food before consumption and keeping water in clean and covered containers.

“There must also practice hygienic dispensing of water from the storage containers, keep the environment clean and desist from open defecation and littering, desist from using unsafe water alternative water sources and seek medical attention early, in the event of any illness,” she said.

The City of Harare released a statement yesterday informing residents that it has recorded five cholera cases in Hopely Zone 5, Stoneridge, Southlands, Granary, and Adbernie Mbare. The statement read that three of the cases had visited Buhera where there is a cholera outbreak while some may have contracted it from local sources.

