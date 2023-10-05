Mthwakazi Republic Party leader booted out

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader, Mqondisi Moyo, has been removed from his position amid allegations of using hate speech and other charges, causing divisions within the secessionist movement.

An interim structure, led by co-chairpersons Thembisani Mpofu and Chilumbo Mudenda, has been appointed to organize an elective congress scheduled for next year.

Moyo faces accusations of abuse of office, lack of respect, and integrity in handling party affairs. Mbonisi Gumbo, the interim party spokesperson, explained that a meeting was held on Sunday to decide on the interim structure following Moyo’s removal. The interim committee’s goal is to repair the party’s image, which has suffered from years of mismanagement, public insults of prominent figures and organizations in Matabeleland, and internal strife.

Gumbo emphasized that Moyo and other members were not expelled from the party but no longer held their previous positions unless re-elected at the upcoming congress. Moyo, however, rejected his removal, describing it as null and void and alleging a plot to hijack the party.

The MRP was founded in 2014, advocating for Mthwakazi’s secession from Zimbabwe. President Emmerson Mnangagwa had previously cautioned the MRP leadership against promoting a secessionist agenda.

