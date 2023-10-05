People’s Struggle Unstoppable – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

The people’s struggle is unstoppable.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa at a key meeting with party members in Gweru on Wednesday.

According to President Chamisa, a flawed election will not last.

“I’M IN MIDLANDS at the Citizens Interface with cluster leaders from across the province.

Thank you fellow Citizens for your solid support. The next steps are clear! A flawed election cannot stand! #OnePeople.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba in a statement on Wednesday said :

This afternoon President Nelson Chamisa

addressed our Midlands cluster leaders and CHANGE champions on the crisis facing our country.

To execute our political program of action, we commerce by a marathon grassroots engagement.

We are doing everything necessary to resolve the challenges confronting our nation.

The national democratic struggle is never a one day wonder- we have to fight!

Until victory

